Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple.

The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.

”It shows a shift in our demographics within Springfield and maybe some changes in perspective,” said Hein. “We knew it was going to be challenging, and part of the reason it’s challenging is that we have high voter turnout.”

Hein won 51% of the vote to Fishel’s 49%, making it the closest race in Springfield in 2022.

Hein grew up in southwest Missouri. She earned her masters from MSU, where she previously served as head of the Department of Hospitality Leadership.

“I’m taking skill sets that I’ve learned from the hospitality industry and from higher education and putting it into play in the legislature which will serve me well,” said Hein.

Along with Hein, two other state representative seats are now held by Democrats who are women.

Crystal Quade won her final term for Missouri House District 132 along with Betsy Fogle, who won another two years in the race for Missouri House District 135.

”I am really impressed with the effort these women have put into these races,” said Lanae Gillespie chairwoman of the Greene County Democratic Party. “Every one of them has walked three or four times through their neighborhood knocking doors,” said Gillespie.

The Republicans did take home some wins as well, including Missouri House District 133 by Melanie Stinnett.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.