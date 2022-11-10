Greene County Sheriff’s Office is seeking new information in 2012 cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to share any new information regarding the 2012 cold case murder of Jamie Richardson.

27-year-old Jamie Richardson was last seen on March 10, 2012. Five days later, he was found dead in the James River at the Crighton River Access east of Springfield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are still no arrests in this investigation.

“Help us bring justice to the Richardson family, especially for Jamie’s children,” Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a social media post.

KY3′s Catch A Crook profiled the cold case in 2019 and interviewed Sheriff Arnott where he talked about Richardson’s two children.

“They need answers as to what happened to their father and we’re trying to do that,” said Arnott. He says detectives have received tips from out of state over the seven years of this murder investigation. “We’ve received information all the way from the east coast to the Springfield area.”

If you have any information on this cold case please call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.