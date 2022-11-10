Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community helped find a pit bull missing for 11 days!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a true community effort to find a lost Pit Bull named Blueberry.

Usually, treats are enough to lure Blueberry anywhere you want her to go, but it took a lot more than that to get her home after she and her dog sibling Chuck, got out of their Springfield yard in mid-October.

“It was five minutes and she was gone.”

Blueberry’s mom Lindsey Williams posted both dogs on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and sightings started rolling in.

“Immediately, I saw the hit on Chestnut and West when they were running around the middle of the intersection.”

They found Chuck, but no Blueberry.

As days went by, more and more people joined the search effort online and in person.

Lindsey says, “it became a search mission after that. We were out until two and three in the morning, looking for her. I had people from Kansas City calling me. I had people texting me, when was she sighted last? Can we go there, we’ll watch for you. We’ll set outside for you and see if we can see her. I didn’t even know these people, I didn’t even know their names and they were so willing to help.”

11 days in, those eagle eyed helpers saw a found dog on the Lost and Found page and blew up Lindsey’s phone, saying it was Blueberry.

“As soon as I opened it up, I knew it was her. I said, it’s her, it’s her, it’s her.” I couldn’t even dial the number I was shaking so bad.”

Lindsey tells us, “we finally got there and I just broke down. I hugged her and I couldn’t stop hugging her. My husband picked her up and he didn’t let her go for the rest of the night I think.”

Lindsey says their time without Blueberry was a brutal ordeal, but it did open her eyes to how great people can be when it comes to a dog in need.

“For one little dog to bring that many people together in the world that we live in, is pretty amazing.”

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click on the link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found page below.

