Mercy EMS crews in Dallas County, Mo. take care of unique pets while responding to car accident

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Over the weekend Mercy EMS crews assisted in an unusual car accident scene in Dallas County.

According to a Facebook post from Mercy Emergency Medical Services, when crews arrived on scene they found a driver with minor injuries and two pets who were pretty shaken up from the incident. Those pets: a kangaroo and a spider monkey.

The driver told EMS crews that, “the monkey is pretty chill, but the kangaroo is probably going to be feisty.”

That turned out to be the case while crews completed their evaluations of the three patients, the monkey was even calm enough to take pictures with the crew.

“Thanks to our amazing crew for going to extra mile to make sure everyone was taken care of,” the post stated.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.