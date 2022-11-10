Mo. State Parks ask you to take Elephant Rock survey

Missouri State Park officials are asking you to share your thoughts about Elephant Rock State Park in Iron County.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You can help shape the future of a popular tourist destination in southeast Missouri.

Missouri State Park officials are asking you to share your thoughts about Elephant Rock State Park in Iron County.

Officials are asking folks to fill out an online survey as part of the park’s “conceptual development plan.”

The 10-question survey asks what you enjoy about visiting Elephant Rock, and what do you think the park is missing.

The 30-day comment period began on Wednesday, November 9.

