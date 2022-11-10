Ozark County Sheriff says they are no longer in survival mode after tax goes through on the ballot

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Ozark County said a resounding yes in the November General election for the county’s law enforcement sales tax.

The county asked voters to approve the tax to repair its jail and add more officers. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said more than 60% of voters said yes, with under 4,000 voters.

”I slept the best I’ve slept in seven months,” said Sheriff Martin.

Voter Kenneth Ericksen is happy about the results.

”Glad the tax passed and glad everybody was behind it,” said Ericksen. “I think it’ll get better from this point forward.” ”Nice to be able to say, hey, we’re putting our plans together for the future, versus we’re in survival mode,” said Sheriff Martin.

Sheriff Martin said the tax will add $400,000 more to their budget. The money will fix their worn-down jail, which recently had rainwater leaks, more deputies, and patrols.

Ericksen said it was a no-brainer to vote yes.

”Main point for voting yes, was to put more deputies on patrol,” said Ericksen.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office cut back on patrols in the summer, and voters said they want them back on the streets.

”Now, with more people on duty, we just have a lot better coverage, especially at night,” said Ericksen. “You can’t call them if they’re not there.”

Sheriff Martin said they haven’t been able to do everything they wanted for the past two years, but now they can relax.

”I want people to say, I feel safer than I have in a long time because those in Ozark County are out here working,” said Sheriff Martin.

Ericksen and other voters want their county to feel and look safer too.

”It’s kind of hard to keep people under control if you have nobody out there to control them,” said Ericksen. “Need people on patrol. Keep an eye on things.”

Sheriff Martin said they want to hire jailers and deputies immediately so people in Ozark County will see the effects.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

