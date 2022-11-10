SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department asks for help searching for man reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance locating an endangered missing person.

Carl James Beach, 80, disappeared from his home on South Hazelnut on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Beach drives a white 2017 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate TC0-Y2P. His family indicated he wanted to go to a casino in Joplin. But they say he hasn’t visited a casino in years.

The family believes Beach took nothing with him. He requires medication for his high blood pressure.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

