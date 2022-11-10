SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department asks for help searching for man reported missing

Carl James Beach, 80, disappeared from his home on South Hazelnut on Wednesday afternoon.
Carl James Beach, 80, disappeared from his home on South Hazelnut on Wednesday afternoon.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance locating an endangered missing person.

Carl James Beach, 80, disappeared from his home on South Hazelnut on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Beach drives a white 2017 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate TC0-Y2P. His family indicated he wanted to go to a casino in Joplin. But they say he hasn’t visited a casino in years.

The family believes Beach took nothing with him. He requires medication for his high blood pressure.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
Before you drop an envelope in one of those blue boxes, United States Postal workers want you...
United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl

Latest News

Central Crossing Fire District crews rescue deer hunter stuck in tree after his tree stand failed
Crews say the hunter was reported to be stuck 20-25 feet in a tree after his stand failed. It...
Barry County fire agency warns of dangers of tree stands after rescuing hunter
FIND DEALS: Seek these Veterans Day specials around at retailers, restaurants
Highs will be very warm for one last day, with afternoon readings approaching record highs.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter arrives tomorrow!