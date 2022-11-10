Skies Restaurant to reopen as holiday-themed cocktail bar in December

FILE — Skies Restaurant will open a Winter Skies pop-up bar in December.
FILE — Skies Restaurant will open a Winter Skies pop-up bar in December.(Michael K. Dakota)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The 42nd floor of the Sheraton Crown Center will once again have the lights on. A lot of them.

While the Skies Restaurant won’t rotate, it will reopen as a cocktail bar on Dec. 1.

“We wanted to give people a chance to come back up to the most amazing view of Kansas City and enjoy the magic of the holidays,” a social media post stated. “Winter Skies is truly a magical experience.”

According to KC Today, the pop-up bar will reopen Dec. 1-2, and then future dates will be announced on Dec. 1.

  • Reservation slots are from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
  • Reservations are $35 — with $5 going to Children’s Miracle Network.
  • Enjoy a small food menu + try the three J. Rieger specialty cocktails.
  • The space will be available to rent for private parties.

Skies Restaurant & Lounge closed in 2011, and the floor has not rotated since then.

The venue has not yet released information on how to make reservations.

Editor’s Note: The first paragraph has made a correction after initially stating the hotel was the Hyatt Regency at Crown Center.

