Taste of the Ozarks: Creamy Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Soup

This soup will warm you up.

Creamy Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Soup

Ingredients:

8 strips of raw bacon chopped

½ large yellow onion diced

2 cups mushrooms quartered

2 cups pulled or chopped cooked chicken

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cups heavy cream or half and half

2 cups chicken stock

2 tsp fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Add onions, olive oil, and chopped bacon to a large stock pot. Sauté over medium heat until bacon is cooked through and onions are tender. Add Mushrooms and butter, saute for two minutes, add chicken and thyme, stir to combine, and cook for one minute. Add heavy cream(or half-and-half) and chicken stock and stir to incorporate all ingredients. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

The recipe serves 6-8.

