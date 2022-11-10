What’s Going Around: Strep Throat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strep throat can be very painful and make every swallow agony.

“Strep is extremely high right now,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Adult and Pediatric Urgent Care for CoxHealth. “We’re seeing a lot of Strep, most of those cases are people under the age of 21.”

Jones said Strep throat is something patients need to get tested and treated for immediately.

“It’s important to remember that if you take all patients with sore throats, three fourths or 75% to 80% of those will be viral so some type of virus mimicking as a throat infection, like strep,” said Jones. “So the majority of those don’t need antibiotics but that’s the reason for the rapid testing because we want to identify those who do have the bacterial strep infection and get it treated.”

Jones said, with kids in school and involved in activities this time of year, Strep throat is easily spread.

“Strep bacteria is spread out mostly by close contact,” said Jones. “So we see outbreaks in daycares and elementary schools classrooms, half the class will be out with strep over a two week period of time.”

Jones also said it can be hard to know when to call your doctor but there are things to look for.

“A lot of kids adults don’t tend to get the infection as easily, but it can happen so watching for severe sore throats, fevers, swollen lymph nodes in the neck area, and getting treated if you develop those symptoms and have strep,” said Jones.

