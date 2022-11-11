Arkansas’ governor recommends school funding increase

Governor Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay as the Republican prepares to leave office in January.

Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days after Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected the state’s next governor. Hutchinson, who was barred by term limits from seeking reelection, acknowledged that the decision on the budget will be up to the Legislature and Sanders next year.

Hutchinson said his funding proposal “allows the next administration and the General Assembly maximum flexibility in terms of raising teacher salaries and raising the outcomes for education in the state.”

The proposal calls for increasing public school funding by $200 million in the fiscal year that begins July 2023 and by $350 million the following year.

Hutchinson earlier this year called on lawmakers to raise teacher pay, but decided against putting it on the agenda for a special session in August due to a lack of support in the majority-Republican Legislature.

The House and Senate education committees have since endorsed proposals to give teachers $4,000 raises, though they differ on when the raises should be granted.

Sanders, who announced her transition team on Thursday, stopped short of saying whether she agreed with Hutchinson’s budget recommendation.

“Governor-elect Sanders looks forward to continued conversations with the governor and her legislative partners during the transition as she works to develop a budget that makes government lean and efficient, cuts taxes, and prioritizes the promises she made to Arkansans to make our state one of the best to live, work, and raise a family,” Sanders spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Hutchinson recommended the state’s overall budget increase by 5% to $6.3 billion in the next fiscal year. The budget proposal projects the state will end that year with a nearly $255 million surplus.

Hutchinson, who has clashed with the Legislature in recent years on issues such as a ban on transgender medical care and COVID-19 restrictions, alluded to the at-times rocky relationship as he addressed lawmakers.

“When iron strikes iron, what do you get? You get a few sparks,” Hutchinson said, referring to a Bible passage. “But you also get a sharper outcome, and I believe our relationship has reflected that scriptural principle.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
Patty Girardi says she was told, she was not the only one. The Springfield Police Department...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
MGN Online
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.

Latest News

An upper wave will bring the potential for light snow showers, mainly across the southern part...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Boom! The cold is here-now snow?
The cold has arrived!
H.K. Silvey is one of the most accomplished fiddlers in the Ozarks.
Ozarks Life: Out of this world fiddler
Greene County Sheriffs Office receives an increase in calls of trespassing.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office reminds hunters to follow laws and regulations