Athletes of the Week: Corbin Clay and Landon Keisker, Kickapoo soccer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With 16 years of coaching experience at Kickapoo, not much surprises head coach Phil Hodge, but not much compares to some of the plays made by the Chiefs this year.

“Several of our goals through games this year, those are special moments,” Hodge said.

Those plays have mostly come from the senior pair of Corbin Clay and Landon Keisker.

“Pretty special, it doesn’t happen every year so when you get it, we’ve had it for two years now, but when you get it this year and they’re as focused and dialed in as they are and they work off of each other it puts you in a spot where we’re at right now,” said Hodge.

