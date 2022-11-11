El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers

El Dorado Springs, Mo. (KY3) - The El Dorado Springs School District is changing its security measures, and will now allow trained teachers to carry a weapon on campus if their application is approved by the Board of Education.

The school board voted in a 4-3 vote in favor to implement the SRO officers (School Resource Officers), something that has been in the works since July.

“Every vote that was casted tonight by our board was done knowing what would be best for students,” said Heath Oates, Superintendent of the El Dorado Springs School District. “I’ll tell you every single one of their hearts was in the right place when it comes to providing student safety for our students.”

The El Dorado Springs School District has one resource officer protecting its schools as of right now. Some teachers expressed concerns about the new implementation and are not for it.

“I’m definitely not okay with this and I really don’t want this to happen at all,” said Amber Francis, Journalism teacher at El Dorado Springs High School. “I don’t know how on earth a teacher or administrator could go through that amount of training and still do their job.”

The decision follows an uptick in school violence across the nation.

Two dozen Missouri school districts use the program, according to the Department of Public Safety. Which comes after a 2014 state law that allows teachers or administrators to volunteer to carry concealed firearms.

