Former Melbourne Lady Bearkat Jenna Lawrence signs with Arkansas

Melbourne sophomore Jenna Lawrence has committed to Arkansas
Melbourne sophomore Jenna Lawrence has committed to Arkansas(KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Fastbreak Friday Night star will hoop with the Hogs.

Jenna Lawrence helped Melbourne win 2A State Championships in 2020 and 2021. She moved to Farmington last year.

The two-time All-State forward signed with Arkansas on Wednesday.

“I’m from Arkansas, so obviously my dream has been to play for the University of Arkansas,” Lawrence told KFSM. “Ever since I talked to Coach Neighbors, I feel like my play fit his program very well. He’s a down to earth person, so I just love him and all the assistant coaches. And I just felt like home.”

Lawrence aims to win a 4A state title with Farmington before heading to Fayetteville.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
Patty Girardi says she was told, she was not the only one. The Springfield Police Department...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
MGN Online
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.