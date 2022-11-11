Greene County Sheriff’s Office reminds hunters to follow laws and regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firearms season for deer in Missouri and Arkansas begins Saturday morning.

Before you head out to get that trophy buck, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responds to several calls due to hunters not following the law or complying with regulations.

One of the problems deputies deal with is people parking trucks along farm roads or gated fields. Hunters must be sure and park off the road to prevent a crash.

The sheriff’s office gets several calls reporting trespassers. Anytime someone is on another person’s property without permission, they could be charged with trespassing.

“Trespassing is a misdemeanor,” said Greene County Sherrif Office Public Information Officer Paige Rippe. “So the consequence could be like a fine or something like that. If they return to the property, it could be that they get arrested and then taken into our jail which is usually a book and release charge.”

One of the issues the sheriff’s office deals with is illegal dumping. Some hunters dispose of unwanted animal parts by leaving them on someone’s property. Another issue is poaching. If you get caught spotlighting deer or going against hunting regulations, it could come with some severe consequences.

“For somebody that is caught poaching or doing something illegal with wildlife, they can lose like their hunter safety license, or they can get it to where they can never purchase a hunting tag,” said Rippee. “They could get it to where they’re not allowed to do that for the rest of their life.”

If you witness or suspect a wildlife violation, report it to your local conservation agent or call the OGT 24-hour toll-free number 800-392-1111.

Deputies also respond to accidental shootings. Ensure you follow proper hunter safety protocols to ensure everyone stays safe.

