Improving public bus system and attracting more riders is goal of City Utilities transit study

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - So have you ever ridden a public bus in Springfield?

For the majority of people the answer is “No” but City Utilities, who runs the bus system, is hoping to change that by conducting a comprehensive study to improve its transit operation and attract more riders.

According to City Utilities data, there were 747,491 riders in 2021 but most of those were repeat customers from around 4,000-8,000 different people.

Past CU surveys also show that 72 percent of those who do ride the bus don’t drive or have access to a car and 60 percent make less than $15,000 per year.

“Public transportation across the nation has a stigma of helping a transit-dependent population and only serving them,” said CU Director of Transit Matt Crawford. “We want people to understand that the service we provide is for everybody. College students, high school students. There’s a booming retirement-age population as well.”

So in trying to reach out to a broader base, CU has started a planning project known as Connect SGF.

Placards detailing various parts of the study were on display Thursday at the Bus Transit Center and the general public is invited to give its input by taking an online survey at cutransit.net/connect.

“We want feedback on what they think the best use of transit is in Springfield,” Crawford explained. “What do they want out of the transit system and how do we get where they want us to be. The survey has five basic questions and some background information. This study involves basically everything. Visioning, comprehensive analysis, long-range and short term planning. We’re going to learn what the system is doing now, where we’re getting the most ridership, whether the route itself is going to the correct location, where are we getting light ridership and should we move it somewhere else in town. Do we need more frequency? Do we need straighter routes? What is the need of the community and how can we meet that?”

The study is being handled by the Olsson consulting firm and the process that began in September is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“Right now we’re in the process of learning what the goals are,” said Olsson Senior Transportation Planner Shawn Strate. “Should we be looking at covering Springfield as much as possible or looking at a smaller system where the routes are more frequent and will that attract more ridership? Some of the changes may end up being a little more radical. For instance right now the system operates where most of the service comes through the Transit Center. People make transfers there and go out on different buses. An example of something more radical might be more of a grid-system where routes can cross town without having to come to the Transit Center.”

One obvious way to increase ridership is to eliminate bus fees which currently run $1.25 for an adult single-ride (prices vary depending on age and buying multiple-ride packages).

An activist group called Fare Free SGF has advocated for free-or-reduced bus fares and Springfield City Council member Matthew Simpson is among those who want to see the option included in the study.

“If you look at the role that transit plays in Springfield it’s really about removing barriers,” Simpson pointed out “And a big barrier is cost. There are also barriers in terms of accessibility to the routes and how long it takes to get from home to where you’re going and I think we should try to address all of those. But a fare-free is something we’ve seen other cities do. The nearest example is Kansas City and they went fare-free several years ago. Based on the results they’ve seen it’s something that I and others have been asking to have studied for some time. And it would definitely address the financial barrier for some individuals.”

“As a function of this study we will be looking at a fare-free system as an option,” Crawford said. “It will happen later in the study so I have no idea how that’s going to pan out.”

As you would expect, the bus riders we talked to were very receptive to the idea.

A rider named Scott, who didn’t want his last name used, said he was a satisfied customer but admitted he’d even be more satisfied if he didn’t have to pay to ride.

“It’s cheap, I don’t have a car or a license, and I can get a whole month’s pass of unlimited rides for $45,” he said. “I have no complaints. But not having to pay would be awesome. My favorite four-letter word is ‘free’ so that’s fantastic!”

Kara Flasnick was another bus rider pleased with the possibility.

“I’m riding the bus because my car went out about a year ago and I needed to go back to work to save up for a car,” she said. “It costs me about $15-a-week to ride so that would save a big chunk from my paycheck and it would help. I would be very grateful.”

The obvious question though is would the bus operation be affected by the loss of the annual $700,000-$900,000 in fare-fees it currently gets?

“We’re the only city in the country were the municipal utility owns and operates the transit system so it does mean there’s not the dedicated financial stream of revenue that there is in some other cities,” Simpson said. “That is a challenge but I think it can be overcome. There are opportunities we can look at including federal grants or other external revenue sources.”

Whatever comes out of the study, the goal is to create a healthy and positive environment that leaves everyone comfortable with the prospect of riding public transportation.

“I try to ride the bus periodically,” Simpson said. “It’s nice sometimes to not have to focus on driving and get some work done while you’re riding. It does take more time but it is already inexpensive and I’ve always found it to be clean and safe.”

“We have video cameras that are recording everything that’s happening on that bus,” Crawford added. “We provide a safe, convenient ride and although it is sometimes difficult for people to figure out how to get from place-to-place, we want to fix that as well.”

