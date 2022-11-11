MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.

Mercy Me performs during the Dove Awards Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield.

The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

MercyMe and Great Southern Bank Arena representatives ask you to hold on to your tickets. The group will announce a new date soon.

