MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield.

The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

MercyMe and Great Southern Bank Arena representatives ask you to hold on to your tickets. The group will announce a new date soon.

