Nixa, Mo. 3rd grader receives State Heroes Among Us Award Friday

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A third grader at Matthews Elementary School in Nixa received a statewide honor. Thomas Grant Hege received the Heroes Among Us Award on Friday morning.

Each year Missouri’s Center for Education Safety gives the heroes among us award to one adult and one student who has done something to make schools or the community safer.

Hege was attending an event at Evangel University with an individual in a wheelchair. After walking along, they came to a place that didn’t have wheelchair access, and they had to travel back to a different location to get to where they were going. Thomas took the opportunity to make a difference. He wrote a letter to the president of Evangel, and the president responded and even met with him to discuss the need for more wheelchair-accessible ramps.

“I actually got to talk to the president, and he said, yeah, we will look into it,” said Hege. “We talked about being a leader, and he said we would bring it up at the school board. Help your community, and you might get this.“

”They’re going to lead our future so let’s start them young,” said Missouri Schools Board Association center for education safety director Amy Roderick. “Take those steps to take the initiative to do something significant like this for others.”

Nixa school leaders say when other students see the impact they can have, it can spark even more change.

“For him to really process, wow, this is a problem, and this could really help out a lot of people that sometimes aren’t thought about,” said Nixa Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Kevin Kopp.

