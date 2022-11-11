Ozarks Veterans Day deals

Veterans Day deals
Veterans Day deals(KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several businesses around the Ozarks are offering deals to veterans.

Applebees - free meal on a special menu

Dunkin Donuts - free doughnut

IHOP - free pancakes

Buffalo Wild WIngs - free wings and fries

Bob Evans - free special menu meal

Casey’s - free coffee

Cracker Barrel - complimentary dessert

Dennys - free Build Your Own Grand Slam 5am to noon

Dickeys - free pulled pork classic sandwich

Einstein Brothers Bagels - free coffee with purchase

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - free original double combo meal

Hooters - free special menu meal

Hy-Vee - free breakfast buffet

Krispy Kreme - free doughnut and small coffee

Little Caesers - free 4-piece Detroit-style deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi

Olive Garden - free meal from special menu

Outback Steakhouse - free Bloomin’ Onion and your choice of any Coca-Cola product

Pilot Flying J - free breakfast combo

Chicken Salad Chick - free meal

Red Lobster - Walt’s favorite shrimp, fries, and coleslaw

Red Robin - free Red’s tavern double

Starbucks - free tall coffee

Scooter’s Coffee - free drink

Ruby Tuesday - free sandwich with fries or tots

Schlotzkys- free chips small drink

Taco John’s - free small beef #1 combo meal

TCBY - first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt

Texas Roadhouse - meal vouchers from 11 am – 2 pm

Travel Centers of America - free meal

Village Inn - free VIB

Wendys - free breakfast combo

Zaxby’s - free boneless wings

Academy Sports + Outdoors 10% off

National Park Service - waiving fees to everyone, offering a lifetime pass to veterans and their families

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

