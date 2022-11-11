Ozarks Veterans Day deals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several businesses around the Ozarks are offering deals to veterans.
Applebees - free meal on a special menu
Dunkin Donuts - free doughnut
IHOP - free pancakes
Buffalo Wild WIngs - free wings and fries
Bob Evans - free special menu meal
Casey’s - free coffee
Cracker Barrel - complimentary dessert
Dennys - free Build Your Own Grand Slam 5am to noon
Dickeys - free pulled pork classic sandwich
Einstein Brothers Bagels - free coffee with purchase
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - free original double combo meal
Hooters - free special menu meal
Hy-Vee - free breakfast buffet
Krispy Kreme - free doughnut and small coffee
Little Caesers - free 4-piece Detroit-style deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi
Olive Garden - free meal from special menu
Outback Steakhouse - free Bloomin’ Onion and your choice of any Coca-Cola product
Pilot Flying J - free breakfast combo
Chicken Salad Chick - free meal
Red Lobster - Walt’s favorite shrimp, fries, and coleslaw
Red Robin - free Red’s tavern double
Starbucks - free tall coffee
Scooter’s Coffee - free drink
Ruby Tuesday - free sandwich with fries or tots
Schlotzkys- free chips small drink
Taco John’s - free small beef #1 combo meal
TCBY - first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt
Texas Roadhouse - meal vouchers from 11 am – 2 pm
Travel Centers of America - free meal
Village Inn - free VIB
Wendys - free breakfast combo
Zaxby’s - free boneless wings
Academy Sports + Outdoors 10% off
National Park Service - waiving fees to everyone, offering a lifetime pass to veterans and their families
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.