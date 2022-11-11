Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog.

Experts say your first step is to plan for the situation, by looking out for body posturing and aggressive behavior.

“If a dog charges and attacks your dog, it’s hard not to panic, but that’s the advice we give, don’t panic,” said Rick Headlee with Rescue One. “It doesn’t help to scream and yell and flail your arms. That only adds more excitement to an already violent situation. And most dog attacks are not as bad as they look. They’re over pretty quickly. And you may have some tooth holes or some minor bites.”

Headlee added that if you are put in a situation where you or your dog are attacked you should never try to pull them apart, as that is a surefire way to get bit.

“Get as much information as you can about the dog,” Headlee said. “Try to get away as soon as possible. Call the police make a police report. Also in Greene County, you have to make a bite report if a human is bitten. If your dog is injured, take him to the veterinarian. If you’re injured, go to seek medical advice”

He added that for a last resort, you can carry a taser or pepper spray to stop the fight. These tools aren’t harmful to the dogs, they just take their attention away from the fight itself long enough for you to separate the animals.

