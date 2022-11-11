Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE.

City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.

“Just as of this morning, I got two volunteers to stay tonight at Unity,” said Landrigan. I didn’t know that we would be able to open, but they’re not always fully staffed ahead of time.”

Landrigan said volunteering has always been an issue, but this year they don’t want it to be a major setback.

“It just makes you sad. There are people that are not going to be able to have a warm night, a warm place to sleep if the shelter doesn’t open,” said Landrigan.

She said it takes six people at their church to work an overnight warming center, with two setting up, two staying overnight, and two on cleanup in the morning.

“Our guests just want to come in and go to sleep and be warm and safe, and we really don’t have any problems,” said Landrigan.

Landrigan said if you don’t want to volunteer because of safety, it’s the least of your worries.

“We have guests in the morning that stay and help us clean. They help us get it ready for the next night,” said Landrigan. “They truly are just so appreciative and looking for that warm, safe place to sleep.”

Organizers said walk-ins are always welcome, or people who need shelter can call ahead and get to the meal site early, so they are more organized.

Landrigan explains by volunteering, you can change someone’s life.

“Helping people feel welcomed and part of the community that really is all that’s required,” said Landrigan. “If you can do those things, then you’re a perfect volunteer for a crisis, cold weather shelter.”

If you want to sign up to volunteer, CLICK HERE.

Warming Centers/Meal Sites Info (ky3)

