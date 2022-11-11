Springfield Public Schools to begin aviation program in the 2023-2024 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.

The program is in cooperation with Ozark Technical Community College and will be available to 10 students to work toward earning their private pilots license. Students could join potential aviation careers like commercial, corporate and airline pilots, as well as flight engineers.

According to a press release, the first year of the program, titled Fly SPS, will focus on completing the requirements to obtain a private pilot’s license. During the second year, students will receive advanced training in flight and aviation.

“We believe this program has great potential to serve more students in the future and to expand to include other aviation careers,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor. “Students who participate in Fly SPS will be well positioned to continue their education at OTC and earn an associate degree in aviation flight technology and a commercial pilot’s license.”

Two students will be picked from each SPS high school through a random lottery to participate in Fly SPS. In order to be eligible for the lottery, students must meet all FAA screening requirements. More details about the timeline, application process and classes will be posted at sps.org/FlySPS this spring.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.