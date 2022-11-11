Taylor: Take Two. Pop star schedules second concert at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift at her short film premiere, "All Too Well: The Short Film
Taylor Swift at her short film premiere, "All Too Well: The Short Film(Associated Press)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Swifties hoping Taylor will stay, stay, stay for another concert in Kansas City will have their wildest dreams come true.

After initially announcing a performance next summer for Saturday, July 8, the music icon has scheduled a second concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — the day prior.

While it is not yet listed on the Arrowhead Stadium events page, The Eras Tour states it will be live in Kansas City from the home of the Chiefs on Friday, July 7.

The concert will include special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams. Ticket pre-sales begin Nov. 15. Fans should register online by Nov. 9 by clicking here.

Taylor Swift has previously performed at Arrowhead in 2011 and 2018.

