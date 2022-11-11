Veterans honored and military vehicles dedicated at Veterans Day Ceremony in Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mostly packed house in the Cowan Civic Center as two pieces of military equipment were dedicated by the city and honored those who have served.

“Honoring for veterans all to come out and then the community as well to come out and be able to honor them and today’s so much about them and so much about all the veterans and it’s so exciting,” said Mayor Jared Carr.

Veteran Charles Jordan served in the Air Force for many years. He was also instrumental in getting these pieces to Lebanon.

“We started looking for something to put out here, we were looking actually for an F4, or F14, but those were not available. So we got on the list for the next available, basically something that came up. A lot of the fellows and the veterans here locally, wanted a Huey, or something along that lines, they were familiar with Vietnam,” said Jordan. “We’ve sat on the list for this number of years. About a year and a half ago, I was on my way to Colombia for a VA appointment, and got a call on the car radio, if we still wanted to be on the list. I thought it had fallen apart years ago.”

The pieces on display serve as a reminder for everyone.

“Because it’s where one generation away from not remembering what it cost and what it takes to keep America free and safe. And to enjoy the freedoms and privileges that we do,” said Jordan.

These pieces will live at the Veterans Memorial Park for all to enjoy.

