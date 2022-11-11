On Your Side Investigation: Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No need to go in and shop. Pickup orders became popular during the pandemic, and the trend is here to stay.

On Your Side has a warning about the handy option.

A Springfield woman says someone stole her two weeks’ worth of groceries. Patty Girardi says a few weeks ago, when she arrived at Walmart on Independence Street, she was told her order had already been picked up two hours ago.

“At first, I was a little dumbfounded,” said Girardi. “Well, that wasn’t me. They asked me my name like three times, and I finally just asked to speak to a manager.”

Girardi says she was told she was not the only one.

“She said, yeah, apparently, this happened with five orders today. The problem is either in-house or someone getting the names off of the carts.”

Walmart immediately refilled Girardi’s order and gave her a $25 gift card.

“It’s a nice gesture. I’m more concerned about the fact there were five orders that day that were picked up,” said Girardi.

On Your Side reached out to Walmart, requesting an on-camera interview. She received an email that reads: We won’t be participating in any on-camera interviews. We addressed this situation with our customer and consider the matter resolved.

On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds replied and asked: Does Walmart have advice for customers on how to protect their pickup order better?

She got an email with a link to Walmart’s procedures and pickup instructions.

There’s nothing about stolen or misplaced orders. Contact the store if you don’t have your order after your delivery window.

Girardi has advice if it happens to you.

“If this happens, they need to report it because we pay for it. I think it’s important we take the initiative as an individual to be safe. This is part of being safe, protecting your money,” she said.

The Springfield Police Department tells On Your Side Walmart did not file a police report about this incident. Reynolds asked the Walmart representative why they did not tell the police. She never received a response.

If this happens to you, ask questions. Talk to the store manager, ask how the store will “make it right,” and tell On Your Side.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.