Area schools honor veterans with several Veterans Day events

By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events on Friday.

Cheerleaders and students at Pershing Middle School held up posters and gave goodie bags to veterans and active duty military members. Students also wrote thank you letters to Honor Flight veterans.

Veterans were honored at Cherokee Middle School with a vast display of American flags. A Veterans Day assembly was also held.

