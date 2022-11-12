Federal authorities: 2 aircraft collide at Dallas air show

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Officials said it was unclear how many people were on board both aircraft.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

