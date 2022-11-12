FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold through the weekend

Good Friday evening to you all. That cold front sure lived up to its name, didn’t it? After seeing highs in the 70s and 80s for the past few days, daytime temperatures could only climb into the 30s and 40s across the Ozarks today. While the cold front is well to the east, have a look at the upper-level setup. We still have to get the current upper wave out of here before we contend with the next storm system coming ashore on the West Coast.

While we wait for one upper-level wave to clear out, another system is working into the western United States. (KY3)

The wave coming out of Kansas and Oklahoma is the backside of our current storm system. It brought the clouds back into play for everybody this evening and tonight. For some southeast of I-44, scattered light rain showers will switch to a quick rain/snow mix and to light snow showers/flurries late tonight and into Saturday morning.

Our upper wave will keep clouds around tonight and bring some scattered light rain/snow showers and flurries for areas southeast of I-44. (KY3)

For those that don’t want to deal with the thought of snow this early in November, the ground is still fairly warm. Combine that with the light nature of the falling precipitation, we aren’t expecting a lot (if any) snow to stick. At worst, some grassy spots could see a dusting to maybe 1/2″ before the wave clears out by sunrise. While that does mean mostly sunny skies returning by sunrise and for all of our Saturday, it won’t really help temperatures out. Deer hunters and those with plans Saturday morning and into the afternoon, plan on dressing warm with lows in the lower to middle 20s to start the day.

After early morning light snow showers/flurries, sunshine will return for Saturday. It will still be cold for the deer hunters, though. (KY3)

You can even see how tough the cold air will stick around for the day. From 30° by 10 a.m. to 37° by 1 in the afternoon, the northwest wind at 5-15 mph will only let highs top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area for Saturday.

Even with returning sun, it'll stay cold through the day on Saturday. (KY3)

After lower 20s (maybe some upper teens) to start Sunday morning out, we’ll see highs back in the lower to middle 40s under mostly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon. Once we get past our few days of quiet weather, our attention will focus on the next storm system on the way for Monday and Tuesday. While much of the day will be dry with highs pushing back into the middle 40s, we’ll see the clouds build throughout the day. By Monday evening, the storm system will start to push the moisture into the Ozarks from the west and southwest. While temperatures will be warm enough for this to start as rain Monday evening, falling temperatures will either switch this to a rain/snow mix or over to snow Monday night.

Starting Monday evening, the next storm system out west will build in with increasing rain and snow chances. (KY3)

For Tuesday morning, indications still show the upper-level wave just close enough to the Ozarks. Before it lifts to the northeast, it will start our day off with rain/snow showers or snow for the Ozarks. Then, we’ll dry out under mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday afternoon with temperatures stuck in the upper 30s.

Rain and snow chances are likely to continue for Tuesday morning before we dry out through the afternoon. (KY3)

While we’re confident on the timing of the arriving rain/snow chances, there are still quite a few factors not set in stone. We need to watch how the system will track, how much colder air can work in here with the moisture around and the quality of the moisture from the south. Once we start to get a better handle on those factors, we’ll have a much better idea on how much snow could be on the way and how it could impact the roads across the Ozarks. Given how this looks like a decent chance for rain and snow, we put out First Alert Days for both Monday and Tuesday.

While we're confident we'll have the decent chance for rain and snow early next week, we're still trying to sort out impacts and the potential amount of snow. (KY3)

After the system clears out, we’ll stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. It will be cold, though, with morning lows in the lower to middle 20s and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for both days. By next weekend, we’ll watch for another potential system that could bring another chance for rain and snow our way. We’ll keep an eye on everything as we go through the weekend and next week.

