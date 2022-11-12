Governor Parson appoints new judge to the 31st Judicial Circuit

By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson has appointed a new judge to the 31st Judicial Circuit at the Greene County Courthouse.

Judge Todd Myers currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Evangel University and a Law degree from the University of Kansas.

He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the longtime judge and former prosecutor Tom Mountjoy.

In 2020, Governor Parson appointed Myers to become the next Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit, then filling the vacancy of Circuit Judge Becky Borthwick.

