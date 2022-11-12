Local chaplain places pennies of remembrance on over 6,000 headstones at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve probably heard the saying, “A penny for your thoughts” but on Veterans Day a man from Marionville had some thoughts about honoring those who gave their lives for our country by using thousands of pennies.

So while the rest of the world went on with its daily activities on Friday, Larry Ludwig was at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in south Springfield finishing up a labor of love that started four days earlier.

When he was done, Ludwig had placed a penny on every single headstone in the cemetery, numbering over 6,000.

“What I’ve done is taken it upon myself to see that every headstone out here is visited by at least one person,” Ludwig explained. “I’ve been out here since Tuesday putting a penny on a headstone and then I render a salute.”

Placing coins on gravesites dates back to Ancient Greece and became popular in the U.S. during the Vietnam war. A penny means someone has visited the grave to pay their respects. A nickel means they went to boot camp with the deceased soldier. A dime means they served together and a quarter means they were present when the military member passed away.

Ludwig, a 20 year veteran of the Army and Navy who also serves as a chaplain at VFW Post 676, said placing pennies was the best way to honor his fellow vets.

“Ever since the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War, veterans feel like they’ve been forgotten,” he said. “These folks out here are not forgotten.”

Ludwig did admit though that the long days doing the same thing over-and-over did take a toll.

“This was my first time and I’m 83 years-old,” he pointed out. “And I doubt if I ever do it again because the headstones are not very high and you have to bend over a lot to put down the coin. Then you stand back-up to render the salute. So after a while you get sore in your arms and between your shoulder blades.”

Not that he’s complaining.

“It was a pleasure and an honor,” he said.

And during his military service he went through a lot worse.

“Our ship was in a typhoon and when the bow went up and crashed into the bottom of the next wave you would have water shooting up two-stories-high,” Ludwig recalled. “I was hanging on for dear life!”

Ludwig wasn’t the only one feeling a sense of duty at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. A group of 15 students from the Springfield Public Schools BASE program came out to help clean-up and beautiful the cemetery.

“The BASE Program is a business-associated student education program for juniors and seniors to learn job and life skills,” said Amy Bullard with the BASE Program. “A big part of our program is community integration experiences and since it’s Veterans Day we knew we wanted to give back to our veterans. Coming out here and cleaning up is what we felt was right.”

After a week of mild days, Friday was a blustery, colder day in the 40′s but the students didn’t complain.

“It’s cold but it feels good because we’re putting in flowers and cleaning up and showing we appreciate what they’ve done,” said student Alex Padron. “They risked their lives to save us.”

“It’s pretty cold but it’s honorable to come out here and make it look nice and do as much as we can,” added student Bradley Hicks.

The students didn’t know about Ludwig’s penny project until they arrived but wanted to meet him. And it was a touching sight to see them exchanging hugs and salutes in paying tribute to an 83 year-old veteran who himself was paying tribute to his fallen comrades. Ludwig even gave the group some money (bills, not pennies) to “go get some sodas” as the different generations showed a mutual respect and love in a society where you don’t see that often enough.

As the group boarded the bus to leave, Ludwig had a big smile on his face.

“The younger generation is stepping up,” he said. “They’re a bunch of good kids. Some of them said I was a hero. But I’m not. Our heroes are the ones buried here.”

