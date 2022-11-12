PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season

K Davis/Jasper, Ark.
K Davis/Jasper, Ark.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions.

Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

