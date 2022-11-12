Slick conditions to numerous accidents on St. Louis-area highways Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning.

An accident involving a semi and multiple cars has closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and has back up northbound traffic past Potomac. Several semis were involved in an accident that happened at I-55 and Park, closing the northbound lanes. An accident has also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which has also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident has closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.

This is incredible! The snow certainly outperformed expectations and some saw 1-5". Post pictures below! How much snow did you see? #4FirstAlert #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/PSJfu6Ex2V — Leah Hill ⚡️ (@LeahWx11) November 12, 2022

All lanes of southbound I-55 near Route Z in Jefferson County were closed early in the morning due to an accident involving a box truck; that wreck has since been cleared. A crash also closed all lanes of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. An accident has closed all westbound lanes on Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The view from the MoDOT cameras showed iced-over highways in some parts of the St. Louis area early Saturday morning. Parts of the St. Louis area unexpectedly received multiple inches of snow. MoDOT tells News 4 roads were not pretreated due to measurable snow not being in the forecast. The agency says it received calls about slick roads around 2:30 a.m. and immediately sent out crews to treat troubled spots. MoDOT believes one treatment should work as temperatures inch up as the day goes on.

Intense snow bands developed earlier this morning and pushed further north than initially expected. The bands overcame dry air and a warm surface that was 15° above freezing. Because of this, intense bands formed and dropped high totals, in particular in Illinois. Had the snow not been so intense, the flakes would have melted upon hitting the surface and would not have caused the slick spots we saw.

