South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo. sees multiple inmate overdoses

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - Inmates in Texas County are overdosing on drugs that are getting past the prison gates and investigators say it’s happening across Missouri.

The prison sits on west Highway 32 in Licking, Missouri and the maximum security prison holds more than 1,500 men.

The South Central Correctional Center has reported five deaths since June with another case currently under review.

The Texas County Coroner says fentanyl, opioids, and strong veterinary tranquilizers are making it’s way into the prison.

“This is the first year we are seeing fentanyl deaths at South Central and between June 8th and October 1st of this year there have been five deaths attributed to fentanyl toxicity,” said Marie Lasater, Texas County Coroner. “In 2021, we saw only two offender deaths, both due to natural causes and prior to this year, the most recent drug related death was in 2019, due to heroin intoxication.”

The coroner says her biggest concern is a veterinary tranquilizer turning up in autopsy results because it does not respond to Narcan.

We asked counties around the Ozarks what they do to keep drugs out of jails and prisons.

“During our pre-booking process we have a full body scanner where inmate gets scanned to see if they have any kind of illegal drugs,” said Sherriff Brad Cole, Christian County. “We even went to the extreme that we changed our system as far as inmate mail.”

Greene County made the same security upgrade so inmates can’t use the mailing system to smuggle in drugs.

Cole says their jail hasn’t seen many drug issues this year due to prevention technology put in place two years ago.

KY3 looked into regulations used at the jail in Licking and The Missouri Department of Corrections has put new restrictions on paper mail, limiting interaction between inmates, and checking visitors.

