Chiefs to honor the life of Derrick Thomas’ father on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will honor the life of the father of Derrick Thomas during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.(Kansas City Chiefs)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will honor the life of the father of Derrick Thomas during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs will be wearing a patch commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker I & II, a military operation conducted during the Vietnam War.

Thomas’ father was a co-pilot of a B-52 plane, which was shot down in North Vietnam.

Thomas and other Americans were killed during the operation.

Thomas spoke at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 1993 and he often saved his best performances when there were fly-over events at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Veterans Day in 1990, he had his best game of his career, sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Dave Krieg seven times.

