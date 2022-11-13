Community comes together for mental health awareness event in Republic, Mo.

By Liam Garrity
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The community in Republic came together to spread awareness on good mental health.

The event featured live music, a silent auction, and the Ozarks’ comedian Jaron Myers performed.

Hayden Hradek is the organizer of this event. The 15-year-old Republic High School sophomore said this was all a pipedream school project last June.

“If we can continue to bring awareness to our community and then across southwest Missouri, we’re going to be able to see suicide rates drop because we’re being more open,” said Hradek.

Hradek said he was waiting for this day.

“I woke up this morning and it was kind of surreal, like, wait a second,” said Hradek. “Today’s the day.”

This is all to raise money for the Tristen’s Hope Foundation, which was started after Republic teen Tristen Shaw took his own life, and their goal is to spread suicide awareness.

Hradek said they want to raise around $5,000 for the foundation to help build something great.

“Ultimate goals with the foundation is to be able to have a community crisis center,” said Hradek.

He said this would be a counseling center for those to take their minds off problems.

Jaron Myers said opening up could be hard for people in smaller towns.

“Growing up in a small town that I did, there was a little bit of a everyone’s going to know, or there’s a lot of shame,” said Myers. “So important, not just for a community to know how to deal with it, but also as individuals to know how to express it and experience it.”

Hradek said the packed house is supposed to let people know, its okay to be not okay, but open up about it.

“This should be the one that can stop all of the other killings. We can stop it right now, If we talk about it and continue to raise awareness,” said Hradek.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

