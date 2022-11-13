FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before snow & rain chances return

Good Saturday evening, everyone. It was an interesting start to our Saturday. Areas to the southeast of I-44 did see some minor accumulations on mainly grassy surfaces to start the day out. While the average accumulated snow came to about half an inch, some areas around Salem, Hartville and Bradleyville saw accumulations between 1 and 2 inches this morning.

Fortunately, the sunshine that returned and the still relatively warm ground allowed the snow to melt through the day. However, we stayed cold today with highs mainly in the middle to upper 30s across the area. Looking ahead, our next storm system has moved into the western United States. As a result, we’re starting to get a much better idea of how this will influence our weather for Monday and Tuesday.

Before it gets here, high pressure at the surface will keep skies mostly clear tonight and for your Sunday morning. It will, however, keep us cold for tonight and for Sunday morning with lows dropping back near 20° in Springfield. Some areas could easily start in the upper teens by sunrise.

Early in the morning, we’ll see some high clouds pass through from west to east. Otherwise, we’ll keep dry under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Thanks to a light breeze that will turn out of the southeast through the day, it will allow temperatures to trend a little bit warmer for the afternoon. Even though highs in the middle 40s for tomorrow is still below normal, it will be an improvement over today’s temperatures.

Monday will be another below normal day with lows in the upper 20s and highs pushing back into the middle 40s ahead of the incoming storm system. Evne with cloud cover increasing during the day, much of the day looks dry to start. As the system approaches, our far western counties could see the increasing moisture start as rain very late in the afternoon and into early Monday evening.

As the system starts to work through, colder air aloft and at the surface will work in and switch things over to a quick rain/snow mix early in the evening and over to snow by Monday night.

The system will keep snow chances around through Monday night and depart as exiting snow showers to the northeast Tuesday morning. After the snow clears out, we’ll stay dry under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of our Tuesday.

In terms of snow amounts, we do expect some accumulation. However, some factors are working against any big numbers. Number one is the fact that highs will push into the middle 40s Monday afternoon. Temperatures at the surface won’t drop below freezing until we get into early Tuesday morning. Those temperatures as the snow falls should prevent any big snow amounts from accumulating. Number two, more of the moisture will be confined to the Deep South. Number three, the snow should generally be light in nature. When you take all of that into account, most spots between Monday evening and Tuesday morning should see amounts between a dusting and an inch. Some areas in the lighter shade could see some isolated amounts a little higher than an inch. If there was any part of the Ozarks that could see 1 to 3 inches, it would be in the blue from northern Arkansas and stretching into our southeastern counties in Missouri. Any adjustments to temperatures, moisture and snow intensity could change these amounts. We’ll continue to adjust the amounts as needed over the next few days.

This has led to us keeping the First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday and Tuesday. While the amounts may not be huge, any wet roads from the rain or snow with temperatures in the 30s for Tuesday could lead to some tricky roads to navigate. We’ll keep an eye on that as well over the next few days. After highs only climb into the upper 30s on Tuesday, we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday. It will still be cold, though, with highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday and near 40° on Thursday. Morning lows for both days will be in the lower 20s. By next Thursday, look at what wants to come toward us.

That system late in the week should come on through late Friday and into Saturday. With the way things look, that system could start as a rain/snow mix coming in from the northwest and end as scattered snow showers by Saturday morning. That system, though, will keep temperatures below normal for the start of next weekend with highs in the middle to upper 30s for Friday and Saturday.

