1 dies in a business fire in Gassville, Ark.

GASSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in Gassville.

Firefighters responded to the fire that burned several businesses on Sunday. Investigators say a man died in the fire but have not released his identity.

The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten fire agencies responded to the fire.

