City, CU to kick off Lake Springfield planning process Nov. 17

(City of Springfield)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and City Utilities will host an event to kick off the Lake Springfield planning process 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield Art Museum. The meeting can also be livestreamed here.

The event is the first in a series of community engagement opportunities to outline the community’s vision for the Lake Springfield area which was identified as a redevelopment opportunity area during the City’s Forward SGF comprehensive planning process.

According to the city’s website, “Residents, neighbors, business owners, developers, schools, parks, non-profit agencies and more will collectively take part in identifying the areas of opportunity and concern in the area. The community engagement process will help the Lake Springfield planning team zero in on a list of specific goals for the project.”

More information about the planning process can be accessed here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

