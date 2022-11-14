City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection.

The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.

Gugel said the crash percentage was too high in this area, so they had to make a change.

“We’ve seen 20 crashes reported in this location over a 30-month period,” said Gugel.

Gugle said 13 of those crashes are from turning left on Grand.

“Over the course of time, have seen crashes inch up here, to the point that we feel that it’s not something that we can sustain without doing improvements,” said Gugel.

Gugel said six minor injury crashes were reported at this location.

Shoppers said they were well aware of the issues turning left.

“Coming up this way, I slow on my brakes, just to make sure no one’s pulling out in front of me because sometimes they do try to thread the line or thread the needle,” said shopper Jeremiah Hein.

However, Hein said this could make traffic worse.

“Where does everyone go,” said Hein. “There’s a whole neighborhood in this area, and this is, like, the Walmart, so they’re going to have to go out of their way.”

Gugel said the median could prevent people from running or biking across the street, with cars coming at dangerous speeds.

“With a lot of miles of streets, and numerous intersections, signalized and not signalized in the city, we don’t know all of them,” said Gugel. “So if there’s something that somebody would like to point out to us, please give us a call, and we’ll be happy to take a look at it.”

Construction starts November 14. at 6 a.m. and goes through this coming week.

If you see any traffic safety issues, public works said to call the Springfield Customer Resource Center at 417-864-1010. And they will look at the problem.

