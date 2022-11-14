Crews begin work on median at busy Grand and Campbell intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of monitoring crash rates and safety concerns at the Grand Street and Campbell Avenue intersection in Springfield, public works crews have begun construction on a median to restrict left turns on and off of Grand to improve safety.

Springfield Public Works officials say recent crash rate data shows 20 crashes have occurred at the intersection in a 30 month period. Most crashes were caused by left turns in and out of private driveways.

None of the crashes were deadly but six did result in injuries.

Officials say the median could prevent people from running or biking across the street, with cars coming at dangerous speeds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.