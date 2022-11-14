ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Taney County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing

Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on...
Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on November 3.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help locating a missing man.

Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on November 3.

Investigators say he has PTSD and dementia. They say Jourdan left all his personal belongings, withdrew funds from a bank, and walked away from his home. He did take clothing and medication with him. Investigators say he possibly was en route to Springfield on foot.

If you see him, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Taney County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 546-7250.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

