ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Taney County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help locating a missing man.

Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on November 3.

Investigators say he has PTSD and dementia. They say Jourdan left all his personal belongings, withdrew funds from a bank, and walked away from his home. He did take clothing and medication with him. Investigators say he possibly was en route to Springfield on foot.

If you see him, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Taney County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 546-7250.

