FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas.

The advisory lasts from Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 3 a.m. The counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Boone County, Except for Southwest, Ark.

Boone County Higher Elevations, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton County Higher Elevations, Ark.

Newton County Lower Elevations, Ark.

Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Ark.

Searcy County Lower Elevations, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking snow and sleet accumulations. The total could top one to two inches. Hazardous conditions could develop on roadways, including bridges.

Stay ahead of the winter weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.