FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas.

The advisory lasts from Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 3 a.m. The counties include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Boone County, Except for Southwest, Ark.
  • Boone County Higher Elevations, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton County Higher Elevations, Ark.
  • Newton County Lower Elevations, Ark.
  • Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Ark.
  • Searcy County Lower Elevations, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking snow and sleet accumulations. The total could top one to two inches. Hazardous conditions could develop on roadways, including bridges.

