FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & snow chances returning Monday evening

Good Sunday evening to you all. It was nice to see returning sunshine today after the stubborn cloud cover on Saturday. It took us out of the teens this morning and into the lower 40s for this afternoon. Looking ahead, all eyes are on the system coming out of the Four Corners. While the surface low with this system will stay closer to the Gulf Coast, it will bring some moisture back into play for Monday and Tuesday. Couple that with the upper-level low heading our way from the west, we’ll have rain and snow chances returning.

With returning moisture and the upper-level coming out of the Four Corners, we'll see rain and snow chances return for Monday & Tuesday. (KY3)

Even with some passing clouds overnight, we’ll stay quiet and cold with lows dropping into the middle 20s for most. Some areas east of Springfield could sneak back into the upper teens and lower 20s. While much of the daytime is looking dry, we’ll go from mostly clear skies by sunrise to mostly cloudy skies by the end of Monday afternoon.

Clouds will increase through the day on Monday. We'll stay dry before rain chances start to approach after 4 or 5 o'clock. (KY3)

Before the clouds can completely build in, we are expecting highs to head back into the lower 40s for many for the afternoon. With temperatures like this, any moisture that sneaks into our western counties after 4 or 5 o’clock will start off as rain.

Despite increasing clouds, we'll trend a bit warmer for Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. (KY3)

Heading into Monday evening, note how temperatures will still be in the middle to upper 30s across the area.

Even with rain and snow chances returning by Monday evening, we'll start the evening out with temperatures still above freezing. (KY3)

That means while enough cold air aloft will start switching our rain chances over to snow, any snow to start the evening out will either not stick or melt on contact.

What starts initially as rain late Monday afternoon & early Monday evening will start switching to snow as we get colder. (KY3)

As we get colder at the surface, though, we’ll pretty much be dealing with snow falling as we head into late Monday night and into the overnight hours. It wouldn’t be impossible to see some light to moderate snow in some parts of the area during the night.

We'll switch over to all snow with cold enough temperatures late Monday night & into early Tuesday morning. (KY3)

Even if we’ll deal with mainly snow late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, we won’t see temperatures drop to or below freezing until we get to sunrise Tuesday morning. By then, we should have many areas around 32° to start the day.

Temperatures will get to or below freezing by Tuesday morning. (KY3)

By that time, some lingering snow showers could still be around in parts of the northern and eastern Ozarks. Once we get closer to the noon hour on Tuesday, the snow chances will come to an end while the clouds will stick around all day long.

Snow showers will be departing to our northeast through Tuesday morning. However, we'll have the clouds stick around all day. (KY3)

Given how we’ll only have a limited amount of time for any snowfall to stick very late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, we aren’t expecting a lot of snow accumulation. Still, much the area will see a dusting to an inch of snow with a couple of isolated spots near 2 inches possible if the snow can come down heavy enough. Any higher amounts between 1 and 2 inches (isolated 3 inch spots) should be confined to the higher elevations in northern Arkansas.

Aside from some higher numbers in the higher elevations in northern Arkansas, most of us should see snow amounts between a dusting to an inch. (KY3)

Even with returning sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll stay cold through the middle of the week with highs in the middle to upper 30s. If any area roads are still wet by Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, lows in the upper teens to middle 20s could cause some slick spots. It’s something to keep in the back of your mind and something we’ll keep an eye on as well.

After snow departs Tuesday, we'll stay cold with highs in the middle to upper 30s through the middle of the week. (KY3)

Looking at next weekend, there’s another cold front that will come at us on Friday with some returning upper-level energy from the northwest. While some indications do want to bring in the chance for some isolated to widely scattered snow showers from Friday afternoon into Friday night, this type of setup doesn’t bring any big snow totals our way. While not a big deal, we’ll keep an eye on that possibility for Friday.

With an upper-level wave and a quick front by Friday, there's a chance some isolated or widely scattered snow showers could sneak in Friday afternoon & evening. (KY3)

That cold front will drop highs back into the lower 30s for Friday afternoon. After it clears out, I see mostly sunny skies returning for Saturday and Sunday. With a milder breeze returning, we’ll go into the upper 30s for Saturday afternoon and back into the middle 40s for highs next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.