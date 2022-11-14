FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A round of rain & snow this evening and tonight

Good Monday afternoon to you all. Our next storm system is knocking on the door from the west. In fact, we’ve seen the clouds build in quickly from west to east before the system itself really begins to work in. Ahead of the approaching chances for rain and snow, winter weather advisories have gone into effect for much of northern Arkansas until 3 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Ahead of incoming rain and snow chances, winter weather advisories have gone out for northern Arkansas through tonight. (KY3)

While the brunt of the moisture will be confined to our south resulting in rain and thunderstorms in the Southern Plains and Deep South, enough moisture will be in place as the upper-level low works out of the Plains and into the Ozarks this evening.

The upper-level wave with our storm system is ready to work through the region and bring rain/snow chances our way starting this evening. (KY3)

Before any rain or snow chances work in, we’ll stay quiet through the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Even with the clouds, we’ll see highs top out in the lower 40s this afternoon.

Even with increasing clouds, we'll see highs back in the lower 40s for most of the Ozarks this afternoon. (KY3)

Once we get to the 5 to 6 o’clock time frame, our rain and snow chances will work in, saturate the lower atmosphere and work its way down to the ground.

While clouds will continue to build through the afternoon, rain & snow chances will build in starting early this evening. (KY3)

Through the evening and into tonight, the mix will switch over to mainly periods of light snow as the system rotates through to the northeast.

After an evening start of rain & snow, we'll deal with mainly light snow through tonight. (KY3)

By sunrise, the vast majority of the snow showers will be out of here to our northeast. While we can’t rule out a few lingering snow flurries during the rest of our Tuesday, we’ll stick with plenty of clouds for the day ahead.

After a few morning snow showers by sunrise, we'll hold on to mainly cloudy skies through our Tuesday. (KY3)

Given how this system won’t stay very long and how a good deal of the snow will fall with temperatures above freezing, expected snow amounts for grassy and elevated surfaces won’t be outrageous. Most spots can expect snow amounts up to an inch. It is possible that areas in the blue southeast of Springfield could see 1 to 2 inches by Tuesday morning.

For mainly grassy and elevated surfaces, minor snow amounts are expected by the time we get Tuesday morning underway. (KY3)

Don’t plan on a big warm up for Tuesday. Lows will start near freezing for Tuesday morning.

Lows will drop back near or below freezing as we head into Tuesday morning. (KY3)

Under cloudy skies, we’ll only see highs top out in the upper 30s for Tuesday afternoon. Even though the rest of the week stays dry, returning sunshine will keep highs in the middle 30s to near 40 for Wednesday and Thursday. For Friday, plan on another cold front coming through and bringing highs back down into the lower 30s.

On the backside of our current system and with another cold front by Thursday, temperatures will stay well below normal through this week. (KY3)

Keep in mind that through this week and into the coming weekend, we should have highs top out in the middle 50s. Fortunately, we’ll see a warming trend take hold through the rest of the weekend in fact. We should have highs back at 50 by next Monday.

After a colder than normal week, we'll warm back up through this coming weekend and early next week. (KY3)

After a dry weekend, we’ll keep an eye out for returning rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.