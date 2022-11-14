Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist.

The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped off at the shelter, not long after, he got loose from us and took off down the trail just north of the shelter so it took us about an hour to finally get him to slow down and let us catch him and he was exhaused by the time we did.”

That’s probably because he’s just a tiny Yorkie mix with short little legs.

Animal control says he’s a full adult, about seven to eight years old. Someone found him running around in the 1300 block of east Blaine last Monday.

He has a black nylon collar but no tags or microchip.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or you can reach out to them online.

