Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure

This yorkie was found in the 1300 block of east Blaine in Springfield
This yorkie was found in the 1300 block of east Blaine in Springfield(KYTV)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist.

The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped off at the shelter, not long after, he got loose from us and took off down the trail just north of the shelter so it took us about an hour to finally get him to slow down and let us catch him and he was exhaused by the time we did.”

That’s probably because he’s just a tiny Yorkie mix with short little legs.

Animal control says he’s a full adult, about seven to eight years old. Someone found him running around in the 1300 block of east Blaine last Monday.

He has a black nylon collar but no tags or microchip.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or you can reach out to them online.

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click the link below to the Leigh’s Lost and Found page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With rain and snow chances working in this evening & overnight, our Alert Day will remain in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A round of snow this evening and tonight
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
K Davis/Jasper, Ark.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on...
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Taney County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing

Latest News

With rain and snow chances working in this evening & overnight, our Alert Day will remain in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A round of snow this evening and tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & snow will return this evening through Tuesday morning
The Queen of Clean shares how to get those tea stains out of your clothes.
Queen of Clean: How to remove tea stains
Food pantries in Taney County report need for more food