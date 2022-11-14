MoDOT seeking public input on U.S. 54 expansion project

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - From Camdenton’s square to Bumper Hill Road, MoDOT wants to expand U.S. 54 to improve traffic flow.

Ryan Libbert, the project manager, says it is a part of a series of updates across Missouri.

“The issue is the congestion through the area. We’re trying to address that this location is the only remaining part of Route 54 between Kingdom city and Route 73 to the west that doesn’t have either four-lane or shared four lanes,” said Libbert.

John Taylor is a business owner on U.S. 54.

“It’s a very busy, busy road. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of our parking lot. At times it takes quite a few minutes,” said Taylor.

Taylor isn’t sure where they will have room to expand.

“We’re going to do most of the expansion on existing right away, but some of our field slopes and the entrance work will extend outside of the existing roadway. In those locations, we will take a permanent easement in order to do the fieldwork, and then we’ll also take some temporary easements for the construction of the entrances,” said Libbert.

A public comment meeting is happening Tuesday, November 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce.

You can also submit comments online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With rain and snow chances working in this evening & overnight, our Alert Day will remain in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A round of rain & snow this evening and tonight
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on...
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Taney County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing

Latest News

The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten...
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.
MoDOT asks residents thoughts on plans for U.S. 54 improvements
James Bohannon passes away at age 78.
Veteran radio host who grew up in the Ozarks, James Bohannon, dies at 78
Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays