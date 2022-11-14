MoDOT wants to widen U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton

Camdenton, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants to widen Route 54 in Camdenton to five lanes between Route 5 and Bumper Hill Road. This is from the center of town to just past Laker Fishing Tackle.

The work would also include new curbs, gutters, and other things needed for water drainage. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting residents and motorists to share their thoughts on this project on Tuesday, November 15 at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton.

According to their website, the public may attend the meeting from 4 until 6:30 p.m.

