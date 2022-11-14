Monett, Mo. opens new library two decades in the making

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After two decades in the making, residents of Barry and Lawrence Counties have a brand new library. The building is 20,000 square feet. It costs $6 million.

This project started in the early 2000s when the library had different plans for a new building. Thanks to the 2008 recession, the tax levy that would fund the facility was rolled back, putting the project on hold. In 2020, the library could get the financing it needed to break ground and build this building.

“We broke ground in August of last year,” said Barry Lawrence Regional Library Director Gina Milburn. “It’s just hard to imagine that all these months later, here we have a brand new building that we’re finally able to open. It’s been a lot of hard work. A lot of work in the community so that we didn’t look old and tired anymore. We want to be young and hip and fresh, and we want to make the best use of our taxpayer dollars.”

It’s located right down the road from the high school and the new middle school. Librarians hope the new location will draw more teens to the facility. Some features of the new building are designated teen and children’s areas, a kitchen for demonstrations, and a drive-thru window.

“We’re just really excited, and I’m more excited to show the community what’s possible when we’re all able to work together because everything we do is because of the community support,” said Milburn.

The new Monett Branch Library is located behind Price cutter on Park Street. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.