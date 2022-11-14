MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County

Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.

According to MSHP, two of the children suffered minor injuries and one child died. The fatality was pronounced at CMH Hospital in Bolivar on Sunday. Ryan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered moderate injuries.

This is Troop D’s 119th fatality for 2022.

