Parkview High School holds Veterans Day performances
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Performing Arts Department at Parkview High School held Veterans Day performances on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The band played the national anthem, America the Beautiful, Taps, and several other songs.
Students also read poetry that went through the history of the United States.
