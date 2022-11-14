Parkview High School holds Veterans Day performances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Performing Arts Department at Parkview High School held Veterans Day performances on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The band played the national anthem, America the Beautiful, Taps, and several other songs.

Students also read poetry that went through the history of the United States.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.